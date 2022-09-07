Toast (TOST) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Toast to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Toast and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 6 8 0 2.47 Toast Competitors 382 2537 4697 60 2.58

Toast presently has a consensus price target of $27.68, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 57.52%. Given Toast’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toast has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $1.71 billion -$487.00 million -11.55 Toast Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.48

This table compares Toast and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Toast has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Toast is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -14.83% -22.86% -14.46% Toast Competitors -63.42% -1,497.63% -11.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Toast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toast peers beat Toast on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

