Tokes Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00103122 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

