TOP (TOP) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

TOP (TOP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $40,033.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,735.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

