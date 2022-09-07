TotemFi (TOTM) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, TotemFi has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $208,552.74 and approximately $13,696.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00851708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015909 BTC.
About TotemFi
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
Buying and Selling TotemFi
