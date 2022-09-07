Trabzonspor Fan Token Price Tops $1.84 on Major Exchanges (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00009513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $4.34 million and $1.11 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00295809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using US dollars.

