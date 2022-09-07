TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.41. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 841,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 870,349 shares of company stock worth $1,149,698. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

