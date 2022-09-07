Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Traeger news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $107,705.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Traeger by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after buying an additional 1,435,066 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 508,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 574,500 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter worth $15,611,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $322.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Traeger’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

