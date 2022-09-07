TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.68

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.68 and traded as low as C$11.94. TransAlta shares last traded at C$11.98, with a volume of 1,289,259 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CSFB dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.07%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

