Transcodium Reaches One Day Volume of $64.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $30,956.76 and approximately $64.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030642 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00086761 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00041692 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003707 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

