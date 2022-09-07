Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Traton from €30.00 ($30.61) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Traton from €24.50 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Traton Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Traton stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. Traton has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

