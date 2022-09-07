TRAVA.FINANCE Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $322,437.35 and approximately $104,354.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00873109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016222 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 712,096,984 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

