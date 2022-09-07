Treecle (TRCL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.59 Million

Treecle (TRCL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Treecle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Treecle has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Treecle has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $26,260.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Treecle Coin Profile

Treecle (CRYPTO:TRCL) is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io.

Treecle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treecle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treecle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

