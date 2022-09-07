TribeOne Reaches One Day Volume of $209,285.00 (HAKA)

TribeOne (HAKA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One TribeOne coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TribeOne has a total market capitalization of $713,063.53 and approximately $209,285.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TribeOne has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00035395 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023514 BTC.

About TribeOne

TribeOne (HAKA) is a coin. TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TribeOne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TribeOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

