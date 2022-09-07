Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Trident Acquisitions Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.
Trident Acquisitions Company Profile
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trident Acquisitions (TDACU)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.