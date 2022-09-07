TRON Market Cap Tops $5.70 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and $394.32 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003228 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 123.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00075860 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,373,667,769 coins and its circulating supply is 92,373,678,669 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

