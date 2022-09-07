TRONbetDice (DICE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, TRONbetDice has traded down 81.7% against the US dollar. One TRONbetDice coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. TRONbetDice has a market cap of $2.90 million and $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRONbetDice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00134666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

DICE is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONbetDice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONbetDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRONbetDice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRONbetDice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.