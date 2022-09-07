TrueDeck (TDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $35,246.50

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 17% higher against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $35,246.50 and approximately $16,877.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00030411 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00043476 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00085655 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003700 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

