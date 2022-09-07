Truefeedback Token (TFBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Truefeedback Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truefeedback Token has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truefeedback Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00030480 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00086311 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00042752 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Truefeedback Token Profile

TFBX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official website for Truefeedback Token is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Truefeedback Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | MediumWhitepaper”

