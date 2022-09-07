TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.15 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $35.15 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

