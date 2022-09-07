Truist Financial Begins Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.67 and a beta of 1.05. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 330.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 20.0% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 485,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

