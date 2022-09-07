Truist Financial Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $157.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

TTWO opened at $119.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

