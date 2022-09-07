TrustFi Network (TFI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,234.00

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, TrustFi Network has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustFi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. TrustFi Network has a total market capitalization of $201,565.48 and approximately $10,234.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
