TrustSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $632,307.00 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.03 million and $632,307.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022654 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

