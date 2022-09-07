TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

