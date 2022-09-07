TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $218,051.91 and approximately $200.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00091076 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

