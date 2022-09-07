Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $165.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. Twilio has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

