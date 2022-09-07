Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $165.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.20.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. Twilio has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
