U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VNQ stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.