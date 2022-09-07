U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 221.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,458,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $266.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.01. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $298.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.