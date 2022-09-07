Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $48.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

