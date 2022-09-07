Ubex Trading Down 3.8% This Week (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Ubex has a market cap of $240,561.11 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubex has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

