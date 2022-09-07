Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at BWS Financial

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BWS Financial from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

UI stock opened at $303.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $218.15 and a 52-week high of $333.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

