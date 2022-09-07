Uhive Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Uhive coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uhive has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Uhive has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $65,250.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Uhive Coin Profile

Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.

Uhive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uhive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uhive using one of the exchanges listed above.

