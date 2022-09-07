Uhive Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Uhive coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uhive has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Uhive has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $65,250.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.
Uhive Coin Profile
Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.
Uhive Coin Trading
