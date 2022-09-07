Ultiledger (ULT) Price Up 31.8% This Week

Ultiledger (ULT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Ultiledger has a market cap of $25.93 million and approximately $20,647.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,029.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023123 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.

Ultiledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.