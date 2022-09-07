Ultra Clear Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

Ultra Clear (UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

