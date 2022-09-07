Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $895,818.54 and approximately $114,881.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

