UMI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2,982.76 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. UMI has a market capitalization of $2,982.76 and approximately $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMI has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One UMI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMI Profile

UMI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,062 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng.

Buying and Selling UMI

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

