UMI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2,982.76 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One UMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UMI has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMI has a total market cap of $2,982.76 and approximately $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.
UMI Profile
UMI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,062 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng.
Buying and Selling UMI
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using U.S. dollars.
