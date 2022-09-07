UMI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2,982.76 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One UMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UMI has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMI has a total market cap of $2,982.76 and approximately $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMI Profile

UMI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,062 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng.

Buying and Selling UMI

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

