Unibright (UBT) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.78 Million

Unibright (UBT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $23.78 million and approximately $121,888.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Unibright Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

