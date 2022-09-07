Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $45,050.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001750 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00856085 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015957 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
