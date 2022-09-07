UNICORN Token (UNI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $10,118.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.