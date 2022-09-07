UNICORN Token (UNI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $10,118.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031523 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002838 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.
UNICORN Token Coin Profile
UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.