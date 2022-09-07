UniFarm Price Reaches $0.0025 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $95,176.73 and $46,196.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniFarm has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00855442 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015958 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
