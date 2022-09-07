Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $7.16 on Top Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $32.32 million and approximately $36.28 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $7.16 or 0.00037876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00098604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00262167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022812 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.