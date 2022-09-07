Unification (FUND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,294.00

Unification (FUND) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $40,294.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unification Coin Profile

Unification is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification core dev team has developed a simple block explorer that provides real-time network usage data. Monitor transactions, block time, voting power, and more dynamic stats with this web tool. Searching via transaction hash, block height and address are available in this beta release.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

