UniLayer Price Hits $0.0562 (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $273,420.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLayer has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

