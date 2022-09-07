UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market cap of $252,865.83 and $49,342.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is unn.finance. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors. “

