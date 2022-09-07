Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

UN01 opened at €4.73 ($4.83) on Wednesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €5.05 ($5.15) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($43.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.23.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

