Unisocks Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $23,725.19 or 1.25436233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $17,195.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.12 or 1.00047473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023265 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.