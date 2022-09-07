Uniswap Price Hits $5.83 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00031119 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.35 billion and approximately $129.66 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002863 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Uniswap Coin Profile
Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,889,689 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.
Buying and Selling Uniswap
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.
