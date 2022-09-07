Unit Protocol Duck Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Million (DUCK)

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Unit Protocol Duck has a market cap of $2.79 million and $28,574.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unit Protocol Duck has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00295585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001241 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Profile

Unit Protocol Duck is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 16th, 2020. The official message board for Unit Protocol Duck is medium.com/@unitprotocol. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unit Protocol Duck’s official website is unit.xyz.

Buying and Selling Unit Protocol Duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

