United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.28.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

